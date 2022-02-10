Ludhiana | PCA to hold U-14, U-16 trials for LDCA, RCC Academy

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will hold trials to select U-14 and U-16 boys’ teams for Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) and RCC Academy on February 11 and February 12, respectively, at GRD Cricket Ground, Humbran Road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trials will start at 10am, which according to Satish Mangal, president of LDCA will be held free of cost. The aspirants will have to submit digital date of birth certificate, aadhar card, passport (if available), and school bonafide certificate that will be attached with RCC registration forms.

These forms will be available at LDCA Centre at GRD Institution, Ludhiana.