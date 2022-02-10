Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | PCA to hold U-14, U-16 trials for LDCA, RCC Academy
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | PCA to hold U-14, U-16 trials for LDCA, RCC Academy

PCA will hold trials for LDCA, RCC academy on February 11 and February 12, respectively, at GRD Cricket Ground, Humbran Road in Ludhiana
The registration forms of trials by PCA will be available at LDCA Centre at GRD Institution, Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will hold trials to select U-14 and U-16 boys’ teams for Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) and RCC Academy on February 11 and February 12, respectively, at GRD Cricket Ground, Humbran Road.

The trials will start at 10am, which according to Satish Mangal, president of LDCA will be held free of cost. The aspirants will have to submit digital date of birth certificate, aadhar card, passport (if available), and school bonafide certificate that will be attached with RCC registration forms.

These forms will be available at LDCA Centre at GRD Institution, Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP