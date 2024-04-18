Ludhiana: Perfect 100% for Aditi, a softball fan who aspires to be cosmetic surgeon

Ludhiana Girls proved their mettle once again by securing top three positions in the Class 10 results released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Thursday. Aditi, who topped the PSEB exams, celebrates with her parents in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Aditi, 16, of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, secured a perfect 100% in the examination conducted from February 13 to February 28.

An Under 19 state-level cricket player, she aspires to become a cosmetic surgeon and has already started preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“There were very few holidays in between the exams, due to which I had to sometimes study for the whole night. Even on regular days, I usually studied till midnight and used to wake up around 5am to revise whatever I had studied the previous day,” she said.

Talking about the contribution of her school staff, Aditi said that once a week, the school students had a writing practice session, which helped them a lot. A month prior to the exams, the school used to conduct revision classes and tests on Sundays, which helped them improve, she added.

We had a two-hour class on Sundays where the teachers either took our tests or made us revise the concepts,” she said.

Happy-go-lucky Aditi does not believe in taking everything seriously and loves playing softball. “I always take some time out to watch television, dance or paint, even during my exams and never take any pressure of studies. I never studied to top the examination. I study hard because I enjoy it,” she added.

Elated by the performance of her students who grabbed eight positions in the board examination results, school principal Harjeet Kaur said, “Our institution’s mantra is dedication, discipline, passion and determination. Our school has been producing toppers for years now as we focus on concept clarity and conduct their tests on a monthly basis.”