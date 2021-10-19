Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Petition filed against Gill MLA for delay in road project
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Petition filed against Gill MLA for delay in road project

A resident of Bhattian Bet village in Ludhiana, advocate Arun Khurmi, has moved district court against Gill MLA Kuldeep Vaid and four other officials of Nishant Bagh colony for deliberately not constructing a road near his house for a long time due to alleged political vendetta
Two separate suits of civil and criminal defamation have been filed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:03 AM IST
By HT Corespondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Bhattian Bet village, advocate Arun Khurmi, has moved district court against Gill MLA Kuldeep Vaid and four other officials of Nishant Bagh colony for deliberately not constructing a road near his house for a long time due to alleged political vendetta. He has filed two separate suits of civil and criminal defamation.

Apart from Vaid, the petitions have been filed against Nishant Bagh sarpanch Panch Reeta, secretary Kiran Pal and junior engineer Kulwant Singh. The court has issued notice to the defendants in the civil suit for November 12.

Khurmi alleged that the road leading to his house was dug up in 2018 for reconstruction. But, the sarpanch deliberately delayed the reconstruction for around three years. In February 2021, the work started and a stretch of around 800 feet has been constructed, but a 100-feet stretch has been left out outside his house.

“The road is not being constructed by the sarpanch due to political vendetta and I have been complaining to MLA Vaid and other officials, but to no avail. I was forced to move the court due to the harassment and financial loss as this has impacted my clientele,” said Khurmi.

Meanwhile, Vaid said he is unaware of any petition filed against him. “I will look into the matter and if any anomalies are found in work, the officials will be directed to complete the work without discrimination,” said Vaid.

