Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Petrol pump employee foils robbery bid
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Petrol pump employee foils robbery bid

An employee foiled a robbery bid at a petrol pump in Dehlon, Ludhiana, on Sunday; rhe accused have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and police are trying to identify them
Ludhiana police have lodged an FIR for robbery against the unidentified accused based on the statement of the petrol pump owner. (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An employee foiled a robbery bid at a petrol pump in Dehlon on Sunday. The accused have been captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and police are trying to identify them.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused based on the statement of Balwinder Singh of Dolon Khurd village, the owner of the petrol pump.

He stated that three motorcycle-borne people turned up at the petrol pump impersonating as customers and tried to snatch a bag containing cash from one of his employees, Narinder Kumar.

Kumar immediately raised the alarm and called out to the other employees, following which the accused fled the spot.

ASI Karamjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 379-B, 511 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

The accused were riding a motorcycle without number plate, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP