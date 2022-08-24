Ludhiana | ‘Pigs infected with African swine fever need to be culled’

As several African Swine Fever (ASF) cases are being reported in pigs in Patiala district, veterinary experts from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Wednesday organised an online panel discussion with over 100 livestock farmers and informed them about measures to be taken up to protect pigs.

Tele-advisory helpline numbers 62832-97919 and 62832-58834 have been shared through which farmers can contact the university on any working day.

The disease which spreads rapidly among pigs has a 100 % mortality rate. “As it is a notifiable disease and spreads fast, the ones infected have to be culled,” Dr Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, said.

He said it was a very tough time for pig farmers because ASF was previously reported only in the North-East states, which is a major market for pigs, but the disease has now been notified in Punjab itself.

Punjab animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, had on Saturday, said the state government would provide due compensation for the culling of pigs following the detection of African swine fever and also declared the state as a controlled area.

ASF is a viral disease of pigs, spread by ticks, wild pigs, diseased pigs, and by raw meat and offal of the infected pig being served to the other pits.

Dr Charnjeet Singh Sarangal from regional disease diagnostic laboratory (RDDL), said the animal husbandry department of Punjab was doing its best to curtail the disease in the state. If a pig farmer had any doubt, they must contact the department for early detection and containment of the disease, he said.

Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, a pig farmer and member of the National Advisory Committee (piggery), and Kunal Sharma, a pig farmer from Nakodar, emphasised on controlling the influx of wild pigs from other states, which could impose a serious risk to the Punjab pig industry.

PK Uppal, former advisor, animal husbandry department, stressed upon developing standard operating procedures for containing ASF as Punjab has the best pig germplasm.