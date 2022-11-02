Ludhiana | PMAY- Urban scam: Whistleblower cries foul

The social activist whose complaint led to an MC employee being booked for usurping ₹5.25 lakh posing herself as underprivileged has lodged another complaint alleging that the accused employee’s husband visited his house and threatened to commit suicide if he did not withdraw the complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

City police on October 31 MIS expert of the city-level technical cell (CLTC), Amandeep Kaur, her mother and sister for usurping ₹5.25 lakh by posing as underprivileged to avail benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY, Urban) following the complaint of Simrat Pal Singh Kalsi, whistle-blower in the alleged scam.

Speaking of the latest developments, Kalsi said, “The accused’s husband had threatened to commit suicide due to which my family is under immense pressure and pressing me to withdraw the complaint. I have lodged the complaint at Division No 6 police and am waiting for the action,” said Kalsi.

Saying that he was deliberately made party in the case, Kalsi said he had filed a complaint to the MC and not to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If the MC officials had found anomalies, why was the case not registered on the complaint of MC officials,” he questioned.

BJP seeks info of funds spent under Smart City Project and other central govt schemes

BJP councillor Manju Aggarwal and district president of BJP local body cell Inder Aggarwal submitted a memorandum to municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, seeking information about the funds received by Ludhiana under the Smart City project and other central government schemes such as Amrut Yojana, National Air Cleaning Programme and Smart City etc.

How many development works have been completed under them, how many are going on, how many are under consideration and how many are pending with the Central government for approval, Aggarwal asked, adding that it becomes even more important to get this information when e-vehicles being purchased under the Swachh Bharat Scheme are being parked by the sanitation workers due to space crunch. “We fear that these e-vehicles will meet the same fate like city buses service,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aggarwal said after getting information about the schemes of the central government, suggestions would be sent to the municipal corporation on how to carry out more work for the betterment of the city with the central fund.