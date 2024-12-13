Ludhiana: PO escapes after assaulting cops, kin named in FIR

A proclaimed offender (PO) booked for allegedly assaulting a police team and escaping from custody from after being nabbed by the Malerkotla police, officials said. They added that the accused’s father, brother and five unidentified aides were named in the first-information report (FIR) registered for the attack on the police team. Police said a hunt was on to arrest the accused. (HT File)

The accused, Saurabh Kumar of Shimlapuri, was wanted by the Malerkotla police in a case of abetment to suicide.

Kumar was having tea with his father, brother and other aides at a roadside tea stall at RK Road near Cheema Chowk when police nabbed him. Following this, the accused assaulted the police team.

Police have named the accused’s father, Devi Chand and brother Sonu in the case.

The FIR was lodged following a statement by senior constable Karnail Singh, posted at the City Ahmadgarh police station. Karnail said that accused Saurabh Kumar was wanted by the City Ahmadgarh police in an abetment to suicide case registered on December 14, 2021. The senior constable said they traced the accused to RK Road near Cheema Chowk, Ludhiana, and he, along with head constable Manpreet Singh, nabbed the accused from the tea stall.

He alleged that before they could inform senior officials, the accused, his father, brother and their aides attacked them and fled.

He said he immediately informed the local police and filed a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR was registered under sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to a public servant while they are performing their duties), 262 (resist or obstruct their lawful arrest or escape from custody), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts that insult or attempt to insult the religious beliefs or religion of any class of citizens in India), 132 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant while they are performing their duties), 221 (obstruction of a public servant in the performance of their duties), 61(2) (criminal conspiracies) and 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

A hunt is on to arrest the accused, the ASI added.