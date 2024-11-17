Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Poets takes centre stage on Day 3 of Punjabi literature fest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 17, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The literature festival in Ludhiana also hosted a documentary session; a film presentation by Rangee (Canada) and the short film ‘New Queen’ by Manun Buani highlighted the Punjabi culture and diaspora experiences

The third day of the literature festival organised by the Punjabi Sahit Akademi featured recitations from poets, including Surjit Judge, Harminder Koharwala, Vijay Vivek, Ratan Singh Dhillon, among others, dedicated to the traditions of the Punjabi month.

Literary figures presenting a book, ‘Chhavan Da Sek,' during the literature fest in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Literary figures presenting a book, ‘Chhavan Da Sek,' during the literature fest in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Akademi head Sarabjeet Singh provided an overview of the literature festival.

Ravinder Singh Bhattal, former head of the akademi, chaired the session with Jaswant Zafar, director of the language department, as the chief guest.

Swaranjit Savi, chairman of the art council, also joined as a special guest.

The akademi also honoured Chinmay Jagga, a 16-year-old author, and Satnam Singh, the coordinator of the akademi’s sales centre.

Books, including Ravinder Bhattal’s ‘Chhavan Da Sek’ and Gurikbal Singh’s ‘Katha Sukkde Daryaavan Di’ were presented as special gifts.

The festival also hosted a documentary session. A film presentation by Rangee (Canada) and the short film ‘New Queen’ by Manun Buani highlighted the Punjabi culture and diaspora experiences.

The third day featured 45 stalls, set up by publishers from Delhi, Panchkula, Sangrur, Moga and Amritsar.

Gulzar Singh Pandher, general secretary of the akademi, thanked the attendees for their participation.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
