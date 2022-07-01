Ludhiana: Police arrest man with 1.2 kg marijuana

The city police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.250 kg of marijuana from the possession of the accused. The accused has been identified as Bhawar Nath Rai, a resident of Patti, in Uttar Pradesh. According to the investigating officer Desraj from police station Division No 1, the accused was arrested from a police naka near Rekhi Cinema on Wednesday evening.

Desraj said that the police had received the information that the accused was involved in drug trafficking. On seeing the cops, the accused tried to flee but the cops nabbed him. On search, 1.250 kg of marijuana was recovered from him. The accused was soon arrested and booked under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.