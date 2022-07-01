Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Police arrest man with 1.2 kg marijuana
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Police arrest man with 1.2 kg marijuana

Ludhiana police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.250 kg of marijuana from the possession of the accused. The accused has been identified as Bhawar Nath Rai, a resident of Patti, in Uttar Pradesh
The Ludhiana police had received the information that the accused was involved in drug trafficking. On seeing the cops, the accused tried to flee but the cops nabbed him. On search, 1.250 kg of marijuana was recovered from him. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.250 kg of marijuana from the possession of the accused. The accused has been identified as Bhawar Nath Rai, a resident of Patti, in Uttar Pradesh. According to the investigating officer Desraj from police station Division No 1, the accused was arrested from a police naka near Rekhi Cinema on Wednesday evening.

Desraj said that the police had received the information that the accused was involved in drug trafficking. On seeing the cops, the accused tried to flee but the cops nabbed him. On search, 1.250 kg of marijuana was recovered from him. The accused was soon arrested and booked under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP