Ludhiana police arrest man with 20-gram heroin

The anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana police arrested a man with 20-gram heroin on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Baldeep Singh alias Shanky of Dharampura, who works at a private firm.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of anti-narcotic cell, stated that they arrested Shanky near Kashmir Nagar following a tip-off. He was crossing the area on his motorcycle, when the police stopped him for checking and recovered the drugs from his possession. He told police that he procured the heroin from Ghoda Colony and was going to sell it further to make some money.

The inspector added that a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of NDPS act has been lodged at the Division Number 3 police station. He added that the police are trying to trace the person who sold the drugs to Baldeep Singh.