Ludhiana police arrests vehicle lifter, three others

The CIA staff-1 of Ludhiana police arrested a 28-year-old vehicle lifter on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Saurav Kapoor alias Kaku, 28, of Joginder Nagar of Haibowal.

Based on information provided by him, two scrap dealers and a cycle repair shop owner were also nabbed for buying stolen vehicles from him. They are Ramesh Singh, 30, of Mahavir Jain Colony; Narinder Singh, 24, of New Raghbir Park, Jassian Road and Ganga Prasad alias Ganga Ram, 31, of Green Enclave, Chuharpur Road.

Ten stolen vehicles, including eight scooters and two motorcycles, have been recovered from them.

Inspector Harminder Singh, in-charge at CIA staff-1, said they arrested Saurav near Bhuriwala Gurdwara in Haibowal following a tip-off. He added that the others who have been arrested used to buy stolen vehicles from him and sell them after installing fake number plates.

The inspector said that Saurav is a drug addict and used to steal vehicles to fund his habit. He had committed thefts in Feroze Gandhi Market, Rakh Bagh, Mall Road and Dandi Swami Chowk. He is a matric pass and his family had gotten him admitted him to a drug de-addiction centre earlier. But, after his release, he started consuming drugs again.

A case under Sections 379, 411, 473 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Haibowal police station.