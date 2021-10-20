Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police arrests vehicle lifter, three others
chandigarh news

Ludhiana police arrests vehicle lifter, three others

The CIA staff-1 of Ludhiana police arrested a 28-year-old vehicle lifter on Monday; based on information provided by him, two scrap dealers and a cycle repair shop owner were also nabbed for buying stolen vehicles from him
Ludhiana police nabbed the vehicle lifter on the basis of a tip-off. (Representative image)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 01:31 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The CIA staff-1 of Ludhiana police arrested a 28-year-old vehicle lifter on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Saurav Kapoor alias Kaku, 28, of Joginder Nagar of Haibowal.

Based on information provided by him, two scrap dealers and a cycle repair shop owner were also nabbed for buying stolen vehicles from him. They are Ramesh Singh, 30, of Mahavir Jain Colony; Narinder Singh, 24, of New Raghbir Park, Jassian Road and Ganga Prasad alias Ganga Ram, 31, of Green Enclave, Chuharpur Road.

Ten stolen vehicles, including eight scooters and two motorcycles, have been recovered from them.

Inspector Harminder Singh, in-charge at CIA staff-1, said they arrested Saurav near Bhuriwala Gurdwara in Haibowal following a tip-off. He added that the others who have been arrested used to buy stolen vehicles from him and sell them after installing fake number plates.

The inspector said that Saurav is a drug addict and used to steal vehicles to fund his habit. He had committed thefts in Feroze Gandhi Market, Rakh Bagh, Mall Road and Dandi Swami Chowk. He is a matric pass and his family had gotten him admitted him to a drug de-addiction centre earlier. But, after his release, he started consuming drugs again.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 379, 411, 473 and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Haibowal police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre has assured supply of 10 DAP rakes to Punjab: Nabha

Punjab to fill 1,158 posts in govt colleges within 45 days: Pargat

PAU: Three month training for farm workers concludes

SGPC to build 1,500-room serai for devotees visiting Golden Temple
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP