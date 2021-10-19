Ludhiana police arrests six men for snatchings, burglaries

The Moti Nagar police busted a gang of snatchers and a gang of burglars on Sunday and arrested six men.

In the first case, they arrested three snatchers identified as Sachin Kumar of Sherpur Kalan, Chotu Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Ranjeet Singh of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Sherpur Kalan. Three mobile phones have been recovered from them.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO of Moti Nagar police station, said that on October 15, they had snatched a smartphone and some cash from Ajay Kumar of Gehlewal village. Kumar added that the trio was active in the area for the past few months and robbed commuters after threatening them with sharp-edged weapons.

Three burglars were also arrested and six stolen mobiles and one motorcycle was recovered from their possession.

They have been identified as Raju Pandey of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Sherpur Kalan; Vishal Verma of New Puneet Nagar and Sonu Kumar of Ranjeet Nagar.

The SHO said they were arrested from a checkpoint in Sherpur Kalan on the basis of a tip off. They were commuting on the stolen bike and when they were stopped, they failed to produce documents for the vehicle. On questioning, they confessed to stealing the bike from Moti Nagar and committing burglaries at houses.

54 mobile phones recovered from seven snatchers

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff of Khanna police busted a gang of snatchers on Monday with the arrest of seven men. As many as 54 stolen mobile phones have been recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar alias Sikander of Dharampura Mohalla in Patiala; and Baljinder Singh; Vishal Kumar; Sanjay Patel, Ajit Patel, Sanjay Rai and Sunder Pal, all from Fatehgarh Sahib.

One of the members of the gang, identified as Sandip Singh alias Mota of Tura village in Fategarh Sahib is yet to be arrested.

Sikander Singh, In-charge of CIA staff, Khanna, said that the police have booked four accused following a tip-off. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

