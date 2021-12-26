Ludhiana police arrests two proclaimed offenders

Two proclaimed offenders, including an accused facing trial in a rape case, have been arrested by the proclaimed offender (PO) staff of Ludhiana police commissionerate on Saturday.

The accused Sajan Sahota of Chawanni Mohalla, arrested following a tip off,.and Raj Kumar of Jodhewal.have been sent to judicial custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, in-charge, PO staff said, “Sahota was earlier booked by Division Number 8 police under Sections 379B (snatching with hurt) and 411( dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code ( IPC) on May 26, 2018. This year on September 22, the court of JMIC Rajeev Kumar Garg declared him PO.”

Meanwhile, Kumar, who was booked under the charges of 376 (commits rape) and 120B ( punishment of criminal conspiracy )of IPC by Daresi police on November 3, 2018 was declared PO by the court of JMIC Gaurav Kumar Sharma on September 24, 2021.