Ludhiana: Police attach drug peddler’s assets worth 38 lakh

Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 07, 2024 10:32 PM IST

City police attach ₹38.80 lakh property of drug peddler Gurwinder Singh alias Soni. Case under NDPS act registered after recovery of 265g heroin.

The city police attatched the property worth 38.80 lakh of a drug peddler on Wednesday. (Ht File)

The drug peddler whose properties have been seized was identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Soni of Mand Tihara village of Sidhwan Bet.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja stated that a case under sections 22, 61, 85 of the narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances act was registered against the accused at PAU police station on March 28 after recovery of 265g heroin.

The JCP stated that during investigation it was found that the accused had invested the drug money to purchase some properties including a residential property of 240 square yard.

According to the official, a report was sent to the respective authorities in Delhi and freezing orders under section 68-F (2) were issued by the competent authority.

