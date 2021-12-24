Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana police book five for snatching tempo traveller
chandigarh news

Ludhiana police book five for snatching tempo traveller

A resident of Haibowal Khurd in Ludhiana and his aides have been booked for allegedly snatching a tempo traveller
Ludhiana police have booked five men for snatching a vehicle. (Getty Images)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 02:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Haibowal Khurd and his aides have been booked for allegedly snatching a tempo traveller.

The accused have been identified as Manjinder Singh of Haibowal Khurd, Gurwinder Singh and their three accomplices who are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Ram Lal of Bhora Colony, Salem Tabri. Lal stated that he bought the tempo traveller from Manjinder Singh in October 2018. He added that on August 28, Gurwinder had hired the vehicle for travelling and the accused had robbed the vehicle after thrashing the driver. Later, the vehicle was found in the premises of Manjinder Singh. He had filed a complaint on August 30.

ASI Jagjit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP