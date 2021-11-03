Ludhiana police book man for thrashing wife, locking her in room

A man has been booked after he thrashed his wife in full public view, broke her mobile phone and locked her in a room after their two-and-half-year-old son did not perform well in his interview for admission into a private school.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Nayyar of Kitchlu Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of his wife Divya Nayyar. She stated that they have been married for the past seven years and wanted to get their son admitted to a private school in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. The interview was held on October 11 and Divya said that her son did not speak much during the session. She alleged that while they were returning home, Vishal blamed her for his poor performance and abused and thrashed her in full public view. After reaching home, he broke her phone and locked her in a room. After he left the home, her mother-in-law opened the door for her. She then went to her maternal home and filed a complaint.

An FIR has been lodged at Sarabha Nagar police station and nd a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.