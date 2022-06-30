Ludhiana police bust fraudsters’ gang with arrest of four

Focal Point police have arrested four members of a gang of fraudsters involved in duping people by preparing forged land documents . They were nabbed after raids were conducted in Mohali and Haryana.

The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh Sandhu alias Sukha of Kurukshetra (he changed his identity to Narinder Singh), his wife Karamjit Kaur (changed her identity to Supreet Jasvir Singh) and Preetam Alahvat alias Preetam and Baljit Singh, both belong to Kaithal district (who were living at a rented accommodation in Sohana village of Mohali).

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO at Focal Point police station, said that they had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC on June 11 based on a complaint lodged by Harsimran Jasbir Singh of Sector 4 of Chandigarh.

According to the complainant, her daughter Supreet Jasbir Singh owns around 12 acre of land, worth ₹80 crore, at Chandigarh Road in Ludhiana. She had come to know that some accused are trying to sell the land by forging documents. Moreover, one of the accused, later identified as Karamjit Kaur, posed as Supreet to sell the land fraudulently.

The sub-inspector said that the police carried out an investigation and then conducted raids on the basis of tip off and nabbed the accused. Police have recovered a Hyundai Verna car and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

They are already facing trial in nine cases of fraud and cheating lodged against them at various police stations of Haryana.