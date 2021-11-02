Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana police bust gang of robbers, recover four pistols

According to Ludhiana police, the gang of robbers had gathered at a vacant plot with weapons and was hatching a conspiracy to execute robbery at a fuel station and a liquor vend
Crime investigation agency of Ludhiana Rural police on Monday arrested five members of a robbers’ gang. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:27 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the arrest of five persons, the crime investigation agency of Ludhiana Rural police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers which was planning to commit a burglary.

According to the police, the accused had gathered at a vacant plot with weapons and were hatching a conspiracy to execute robbery at a fuel station and a liquor vend.

The police have recovered four pistols of .32 bore along with magazines, 18 live cartridges of .32 bore and two bullet shells from the possession of the accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh of Agwar Gujjran village in Jagraon, Manoj Kumar Singla of Sant Nagar in Jagraon, Rajpreet Singh alias Raja of Issewal, Prabhjot Singh alias Gaddu of Baddowal and Jaskaran Singh of Birmi.

Inspector Prem Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, Ludhiana Rural, said there was a tip-off that some miscreants had gathered at a vacant plot opposite Divine Palace on Ludhiana-Moga highway and were also carrying weapons with them.

A raid was conducted at the spot and the accused were nabbed, he added.

A case under sections 399 and 402 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Sadar Jagraon police station.

The inspector said that the accused were being questioned and there were chances of getting some important information from them.

