Drive against drug menace: Ludhiana police carry out massive search operation

To tighten the noose on drug peddlers and other anti-social elements, teams led by police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Wednesday launched a massive search operation in Shimlapuri and Janta Nagar areas, which are considered to the hotbed of criminal activities in the Ludhiana south and Atam Nagar constituencies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of police personnel carried out search operations in the houses of habitual offenders who are suspected to be involved in anti-social activities.

Sharma said that the main purpose of the operation was to keep check on those involved in illegal activities and appealed to residents of the city to support police in curbing the drug menace.

He added that last month, police had released a WhatsApp number ‘78370-18501’ and urged residents to share information regarding drug peddlers on it. He said the response has been encouraging and they been receiving information on illegal activities from residents across the city.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Atam Nagar constituency, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, also accompanied the police team during the search operation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chhina courts controversy

However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana south, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, was rattled over not being informed about the police search operation. Chhina, in a video which has gone viral, questioned assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jyoti Yadav regarding why the constituency’s MLA was not informed before a search was carried out in the area. .

Later, both Yadav and Chhina were seen visiting the colonies in the south constituency.

Congress was quick to take a jibe at the episode and accused Chhina of interfering in police investigation.

Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, who had contested assembly elections from Atam Nagar on Congress ticket against Chhina, said that AAP leaders were using the police search operation to hog petty publicity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is now in public domain how rudely Chhina spoke to the official for not informing her about the search operation. It is sad that publicity hungry AAP leaders are arm-twisting the police publicly. Power has gone to their heads and one AAP leader or the other is getting involved in a controversy every other day,” said Cheema.

Meanwhile, Chhina countered the claims of Cheema and said that it was the culture of Congress leaders to threaten police and bureaucrats when they were in power and that is the reason why people voted them out of power. “We are here to serve people and try to rid the menace of drugs from the state, the ugly legacy left behind by Congress and SAD,” said Chhina.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}