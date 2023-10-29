Ludhiana police chief Sidhu leads rally against drugs

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu took the lead in raising awareness against drug abuse by organising a motorcycle rally in the city on Sunday.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu during a bike rally against drugs in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

The rally, ‘youth against drugs’, is aimed to educate local residents about the detrimental effects of drug abuse.

With the commissioner himself driving a bike, the group of bikers embarked on the rally from a restaurant on Malakpur-Noorpur Road. More than 100 riders from various backgrounds joined in to show their support and raise their voices against drug addiction.

The rally covered several prominent areas, including Canal Road, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Ferozepur Road, Southern Bypass, and returned to Malakpur-Noorpur Road. Along the way, the participants carried slogans denouncing drug abuse, ensuring that their message was heard loud and clear.

During the rally, the bikers made several stops to interact with locals, spreading awareness and garnering support for their cause. The commissioner of police and other officials used these opportunity to communicate with the public, emphasising the importance of steering clear of drugs. They urged the youth to channel their energy constructively and contribute towards the betterment of the country and society as a whole.

Commissioner of police Sidhu reiterated the commitment of the police force to combat drug abuse. He stated that such events serve as a reminder that it is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies, but of the entire community to work together in eradicating this menace. By organising and participating in events like these, the police force aims to bring about a positive change in society and protect the younger generation from falling victim to substance abuse.

