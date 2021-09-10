Ludhiana police chief takes aerial route to study traffic bottlenecks

From drone surveillance to conducting a survey in a chopper, the new Ludhiana police chief is looking for an aerial route to study the traffic bottlenecks in the city.

After taking a round of the city on a helicopter on Sunday, police commissioner Naunihal Singh started surveillance of the traffic constrictions through a drone. Besides keeping tabs on the roads with heavy traffic flow, the drone will also keep a watch on the areas where police officers remain absent. Sources in the department said on spotting any violation, the drone operator will call the police chief and thereby send a live feed to the top cop so that immediate action can be initiated.

Naunihal Singh said, “Pertaining to the drone, we are conducting a study of traffic bottlenecks in the city. The drone is being used to take a bird’s eye view of the problem areas and how we can resolve them. Certainly, Ferozepur Road is one of the focus points which receives heavy traffic throughout the day. But at the same time, similar emphasis is being laid on other bottlenecks across the city.”

“As far as the chopper ride is concerned, I along with joint commissioner of police (traffic) had gone up. It was a field visit to check the traffic scenario across the city and what needs to be done to resolve the problems,” he added. JCP (traffic) Deepak Pareek said, “All four zones now have separate ACPs. Also, PCR and traffic cops’ movement has been increased to monitor the situation.”

The chopper used for the aerial survey belongs to a city-based realtor and industrialist.

Strengthening the CCTV surveillance

The police are also strengthening the CCTV surveillance in the city. As per the latest directions, the SHOs have been directed to identify streets where no CCTV camera is installed. The police officers have also been told to identify the houses where CCTV cameras have been installed and how many among them are working.

Sources said the cameras will be linked with the control room surveillance. The process is being carried out to keep a check on snatchers, thieves, eve teasers and other anti-social elements, said ADCP (investigation) and nodal officer for media interaction Rupinder Kaur Bhatti.

No furlough from night duty

In the meantime, the cops on night duty have been asked to keep the locations of their mobile phones switched on from 11pm to 5am. The move has been taken to ensure that the officials remain on the ground during their night duty.