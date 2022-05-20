Ludhiana | Police chief warns cops against embarrassing dept by stealing power

After police stations, police posts and other units were found stealing electricity using kundi connections, the police chief slammed officials for embarrassing the department, and asked them to apply for new connections.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma directed station house officers, and police post in-charges to apply for a new power connection, if they did nit have one. “If any police station, police post or any other unit is found stealing electricity in future, the SHO and in-charge will be held responsible and stern action will be taken against them,” he said.

Earlier, five police establishments – including a women’s cell, the Marado police post, Samrala police station – were found stealing electricity by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials.