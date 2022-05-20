Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Police chief warns cops against embarrassing dept by stealing power

Earlier, five police establishments in Ludhiana – including a women’s cell, the Marado police post, Samrala police station – were found stealing power by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials
“If any police station, police post or any other unit is found stealing electricity in future, the SHO and in-charge will be held responsible and stern action will be taken against them,” Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 20, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After police stations, police posts and other units were found stealing electricity using kundi connections, the police chief slammed officials for embarrassing the department, and asked them to apply for new connections.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma directed station house officers, and police post in-charges to apply for a new power connection, if they did nit have one. “If any police station, police post or any other unit is found stealing electricity in future, the SHO and in-charge will be held responsible and stern action will be taken against them,” he said.

Earlier, five police establishments – including a women’s cell, the Marado police post, Samrala police station – were found stealing electricity by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials.

