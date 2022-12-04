Ludhiana: Police foil theft bid at ATM

Cops from the police control room foiled a theft bid and arrested a man while he was trying to cut open an ATM in Sarinh village, Dehlon, using a gas cutter in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Khan of Saiyan Khurd village in Dehlon. Police recovered a gas cutter, a gas cylinder and a scooter from his possession.

Constable Dajit Singh said that he was on night patrolling duty with ASI Gurjit Singh in Dehlon. At around 3.30 am, while crossing Sarinh village, they noticed that the shutter of the Punjab and Sind Bank ATM was slightly lifted and there was a scooter parked near it.

The constable stated that the number plate of the scooter was covered with a piece of cloth, which made them cautious. When they pulled up the shutter, they found the accused trying to cut open the ATM. He tried to escape, but the cops nabbed him.

ASI Daljit Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 457 (trespassing), 380 (theft) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of Indian Penal Code.