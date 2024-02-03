Ludhiana: Police imposters kidnap man, force him to sign blank papers

Impersonating as police personnel, three accused allegedly kidnapped a Sangrur resident in a car following a monetary dispute, thrashed him and forced him to sign some blank papers, police said on Saturday. Police imposters kidnap man, force him to sign blank papers. (HT)

According to the victim, Jagbir Singh of Dohla village in Sangrur, a police personnel was also involved in the crime, but the police spared him and lodged FIR against three others. He also alleged that the accused had thrashed him inside a police station.

The incident occurred on January 9, but the police took 24 days to lodge an FIR. The accused have been identified as Makhan Singh, Hardeep Singh of Sahnewal and Shingara Singh.

The victim, who is a farmer and a realtor, added that the accused had borrowed ₹8 lakh from him and were reluctant in returning the same. Later, the accused had issued him a cheque, which was dishonoured by the bank following which he was asking the accused for returning the money.

The complainant alleged that on January 9 when he was in Sahnewal, the accused came there impersonating as police personnel. The accused kidnapped him in a car and assaulted him. They took him to a police station and forced him to sign some blank papers. They were also forcing him to return the cheque, which he was not carrying with him at that time.

After some time, the accused dropped him on a road and fled.

ASI Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 177 (Wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that the victim alleged that a policeman named ASI Jaspal Singh was also involved in the crime, but there is no one of that name deputed in the police station. He added that they were investigating the role of police personnel in the crime.