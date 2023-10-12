Ludhiana police launch ‘care station’ project to help in emergency situations

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Ludhiana Commissionerate Police on Wednesday launched a ‘care station’ project to assist people with emergency relief on the click of a button.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Launching the project here at Sarabha Nagar market on the International Day of the Girl Child, commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that this project is aimed at serving the people during any kind of emergency situation under the safe city project.

He said that it is the first of its kind project in the state and focuses primarily on safety and security of citizens, particularly women, children and vulnerable sections of the society.

Each station is integrated with the ICCC (Integrated Command and Control Centre), citywide CCTV surveillance, 112 Helpline mechanism, police emergency response support system (ERSS) and traffic infrastructure.

He mentioned that initially 10 CARE stations have been placed in various parts of the city involving crowded markets and sensitive locations which will be expanded as per need and future requirement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These care stations enable two-way communication thereby preventing the need to physically go to the police stations in situations of immediate relief, he added.

Giving more information, the CP said that it has inbuilt PA (public address) system that can be used to inform and aware the public about important developments, ensure smooth flow of traffic and relay important information in crisis situations.

Furthermore, real time location based and immediate response is provided against sensitive crimes such as snatching, vehicle theft, eve teasing, stalking etc. He said that Ludhiana is a cosmopolitan city having large labour population, foreign visitors, migrants from across the country with no local acquaintances or even mobile phones. They can utilise these stations in panic situations. It also provides an additional platform to gather information directly from the public.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing information about its working, he said that first a caller, any member of public, goes towards a CARE Station and presses the button. Thereafter, the caller gets connected to the operator who could see the live footage and current location of the caller. Then, the caller narrates his problem to the operator who then directs the nearest PCR vehicle to reach the caller within no time. Information is also passed on to the SHO of the nearest police station to keep a tab on the situation and respond accordingly. PCR then reaches to the caller and further action is taken accordingly as per the situation. The whole system has been placed under CCTV surveillance to ensure timely response and accountability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that in the first phase, care stations are in Ghumar mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Bus Stand, Sarabha Nagar Market, Feroze Gandhi Market, Tution Market, Model Town, Gill Chowk, Buriwala Gurudwara Sahib, Haibowal, Jalandhar Bypass Bus Stop and Samrala Chowk.

The CP urged people to join hands with the police department to make this drive a mega success in the city.

In a post on micro blogging site X, DGP, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav called it a great initiative by Ludhiana police.

“Successfully launched CARE STATION: a first-of-its-kind initiative in #Punjab. On this special day, we aspire to empower our girls and amplify voices of those often unheard,” read the post.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!