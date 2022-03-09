Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Police officers did not follow proper procedure to get postal ballots, finds probe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Police officers did not follow proper procedure to get postal ballots, finds probe

A day after six police personnel lodged a complaint saying they had not received their postal ballots, a probe found that they had not followed the correct procedure
As per officers, police personnel had not attached their election duty orders, while applying for postal ballot. (Representative Image/ PTI)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after six police personnel lodged a complaint saying they had not received their postal ballots, a probe found that they had not followed the correct procedure.

As per officers, police personnel had not attached their election duty orders, while applying for postal ballot. Ludhiana deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma said after a few police personnel on election duty raised the issue, he investigated the matter, and found that most of them had not attached election duty orders with their applications.

“Now, no fresh postal ballot can be issued as February 19 was the last date to do so. Those who receive their ballots late can cast their vote, but no fresh ballots can be issued,” he clarified, adding that there are clear-cut rules in place.

“Every employee on poll duty must fill Form 12 for the postal ballot at least 10 days before the polling date. Those who had filed the form got their postal ballots,” he said.

