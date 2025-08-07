Ludhiana police raze woman drug peddler’s house

The Ludhiana Rural police on Wednesday demolished the property of a woman facing charges of drug peddling in Mohalla Rani Wala Khu. The woman, identified as Amritpal Kaur alias Chinu, was facing four cases of drug trafficking lodged against her. The Ludhiana Rural police on Wednesday demolished the property of a woman facing charges of drug peddling in Mohalla Rani Wala Khu. The woman, identified as Amritpal Kaur alias Chinu, was facing four cases of drug trafficking lodged against her. (HT Photo)

The demolition operation was carried out early in the morning under the leadership of Ankur Gupta, senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural). He was accompanied by DSP Jasyajot Singh, municipal council executive officer Sukhdev Singh Randhawa, and a large contingent of police personnel.

The authorities razed Chinu’s commercial shops and the residential structure built above them. The entire operation was completed swiftly, sending a strong message to others involved in the illegal drug trade.

Speaking at the site, SSP Ankur Gupta said that the action was part of the ongoing crackdown launched by the Punjab government and the police to dismantle the drug network in the state. He stated that the accused, Amritpal Kaur, was a repeat offender and her property was being used to carry out illegal activities.

“We are committed to wiping out the drug menace from our district. This demolition is not just symbolic—it is a warning to others that the police will not tolerate any involvement in drug smuggling,” the SSP said.

He said the district police are working closely with local communities to gather intelligence on drug dealers. “Public cooperation is key. With the help of citizens, we are identifying hotspots and those profiting from the drug trade,” he added.

Officials also confirmed that more such actions will follow in the coming weeks, as the police intensify efforts to identify and take action against properties illegally acquired or used for drug-related activities.