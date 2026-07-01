Ludhiana: Police say autopsy reveals advocate’s body was dragged after murder

The post-mortem examination of Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, advocate and owner of a private school, who was found murdered at his Jandiali residence on June 29, has revealed no signs of struggle and dragging marks on the body, lending further weight to the police’s suspicion that someone familiar with the victim may have been involved in the crime.

Investigators, however, said several aspects of the boy’s account remain under scrutiny. (HT File)

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According to police, the autopsy found a deep slit wound on the left side of Dhaliwal’s neck, which proved fatal. Doctors also noted the absence of defensive injuries and found dragging marks on his back.

According to hospital officials, the findings suggest that the victim had little or no opportunity to resist the attack and that the body was moved after the murder.

According to police, Dhaliwal, 52, was at home with his 15-year-old son when the crime took place. His wife was away in Bhopal at the time. Besides practising as an advocate, he also served as the principal of the school owned by him in Jandiali village.

According to the minor’’ statement, two masked men entered the house around 1.30 am while he and his father were asleep on the first floor. He alleged that the intruders assaulted both of them, confined them and later slit his father’s throat. The boy also claimed that the assailants forced him to help carry the body to the ground floor.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators, however, said several aspects of the boy’s account remain under scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators, however, said several aspects of the boy’s account remain under scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

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Police found no apparent point of entry into the house during their inspection, while the victim was allegedly killed on the first floor but his body was recovered from the ground floor.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Inderjit Singh Boparai said investigators have found no plausible explanation for shifting the body unless it was intended to conceal evidence or mislead the investigation.

“The police are examining all possible angles, including the possibility that someone known to the family was involved in the crime. At this stage, insider involvement cannot be ruled out,” ACP Boparai said.