Ludhiana police SI booked for raping national-level weightlifter
chandigarh news

Ludhiana police SI booked for raping national-level weightlifter

A mother of three, the 39-year-old woman alleged the cop had been raping her for the past nine months on the pretext of getting her a job in police department
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The case comes months after a head constable was arrested for raping a 24-year-old woman at a police post in Ludhiana in January. (HT Photo/For representational purpose only)

A sub-inspector deputed in the traffic wing of Ludhiana police commissionerate has been booked for raping a national-level weightlifter on the pretext of getting her a job in the department.

Identified as Jagjit Singh, he has been suspended. Two of the 39-year-old victim’s male relatives have also been booked for threatening her and conspiring with the cop. No arrest has been made so far.

The case comes months after a head constable was arrested for raping a 24-year-old woman at a police post in Ludhiana in January. The cop had allegedly threatened to implicate her husband in a false case.

A mother of three, the woman in the present case alleged the sub-inspector (SI) had been raping her for the past nine months. He allegedly also recorded her objectionable pictures and videos and had been blackmailing her.

The woman had lodged a complaint with police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on June 3, who had marked an inquiry to additional deputy commissioner of police Pragya Jain. The FIR was lodged following the probe.

Police said the woman had won silver medal in weightlifting and powerlifting at national level and had been seeking a government job under sports quota. Her uncle, who is one of the accused, introduced her to the SI in August 2020. He assured to get her a job in the police department and called her to a restaurant in Ludhiana, where he allegedly raped her.

The woman alleged that the accused threatened to share her objectionable pictures and videos on the social media and kept raping her at various restaurants. When the woman sought help from another male relative, he too allegedly started threatening her at the SI’s behest.

ADCP Pragya Jain said a case has been registered against the men under Sections 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

