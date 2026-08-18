Ludhiana police tighten norms for scrap dealers, make NOCs mandatory

The Ludhiana police have tightened regulations for scrap dealers, making it mandatory for existing and new shops to obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Pollution Control Board, electricity department, fire brigade and Municipal Corporation, besides maintaining detailed records of all scrap bought and sold.

The purchase, sale and dismantling of stolen or unauthorised goods has been prohibited. (HT File)

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The directions, issued by additional commissioner of police Rupinder Singh, are aimed at preventing the disposal of stolen property through scrap dealers and checking violations such as the illegal burning of scrap. The order has come into effect immediately and will remain valid for two months.

Police officials said stolen electrical equipment, transformers, vehicle parts and machinery were often disposed of through scrap dealers, while the absence of proper records made it difficult to trace the origin of such material.

Under the directions, dealers will have to maintain registers containing the names and addresses of sellers and buyers, descriptions of goods purchased and sold, and details of their dismantling or disposal. Dealers handling scrapped vehicles will also have to ensure cancellation of the vehicle registration certificate through the concerned transport authority.

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{{^usCountry}} The purchase, sale and dismantling of stolen or unauthorised goods has been prohibited. The police have also flagged the practice of burning scrap, citing environmental pollution and alleged unauthorised use of electricity associated with it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The purchase, sale and dismantling of stolen or unauthorised goods has been prohibited. The police have also flagged the practice of burning scrap, citing environmental pollution and alleged unauthorised use of electricity associated with it. {{/usCountry}}

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The compliance registers will be inspected by the concerned assistant commissioners of police (ADCPs) during the first week of every month. Dealers found violating the directions will face legal action.