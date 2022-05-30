Ludhiana police to counsel youth under drive against drug menace

In its fight against the drug menace, the police in collaboration with the district administration have decided to initiate a drive under which multiple activities including seminars and counselling sessions will be held at various vulnerable localities.

“We will hold seminars and counselling sessions for the youth in these areas and engage professional counsellors as part of the drive. We will not only educate them about the ill-effects of drug abuse, but also encourage them to motivate others to stay away from illicit narcotics,” said police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma

Police are also identifying grounds, parks and halls to hold sporting activities under the drive and they also plan to start book clubs. Locals and NGOs will also be involved in the initiative.

“We are identifying hot spots of sale and use of drugs. Meetings are being held with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and other officials of the district administration to chalk out a plan,” he added.

Police have already initiated a drive to trace drug addicts and provide them counselling. They are also offering them help in treatment.

