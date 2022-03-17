Ludhiana | Posing as firm’s director, duo transfers 9.9 lakh; booked

Two men were booked for posing as the director of Vardhman Polytex Limited and fraudulently transferring ₹9.90 lakh from the account of the firm on Wednesday.

A case was registered against Om Nath Kumar of Bihar and Arun of Delhi after probing the matter for two months. On January 15, Apjit Arora, a signatory of Vardhman Polytex Limited, had lodged a complaint with the police.

In the complaint, Arora said the accused had used the photo of Adish Oswal, a director of the firm, as his display picture on WhatsApp and pretended to be the director of the firm. He gathered details of the firm’s bank accounts using the same mobile number and fraudulently transferred ₹9.90 lakh from the firm’s account.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, station house officer, Jamalpur, said after receiving the complaint a high-level probe was marked in the matter, and during the probe the police identified the accused and a case has been registered under sections of the Information Technology Act and 419 (cheating by personation), 420 ( dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 511 (offences punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

