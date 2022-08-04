Ludhiana | Post office employee booked for submitting fake certificate to avail job

A post office employee has been booked for allegedly submitting a fake matric certificate to get a job.

The accused, identified as Deepak Narang of Shastri Nagar of Jagraon, had applied for a post at a post office in Dholan village after the central government had issued a recruitment notice in December 2020. The accused had cleared the examination and was selected for the respective post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the copy of the certificate submitted by the accused, he completed his Class 10 from Sri Bhagwan Inter College, Talgarhi, Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). When verified from the college, it was found that the serial number, roll number of the certificate didn’t match the name of the applicant.

An FIR has been registered against the accused on the basis of an investigation carried out by a DSP rank officer of Ludhiana rural police following a complaint lodged by an inspector from Jagraon sub-division on April 27.

Assistant sub-inspector Atma Singh, the investigating officer, said that an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Jagraon police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Mother’s friend molests 17-year-old girl, booked

Ludhiana A 17-year-old girl accused a friend of her mother for allegedly molesting her. The accused has been identified as Vishal Sachdeva of Jalandhar. The victim, who is a resident of Vikas Nagar on Pakhowal road, said the accused is her mother’s friend and a frequent visitor at their house. On July 25, the accused came to the house while her mother and younger sister had gone to buy milk, she said. Meanwhile, the accused molested her and started “touching her inappropriately”. When she raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot, she added. Sub-inspector Manjit Kaur, the investigating officer, said that an FIR under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged against the accused at Dugri police station. A hunt is on for the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fake NRI family dupes Leela Megh Singh village resident of ₹15L

Ludhiana Seven accused have been booked for duping a resident of Leela Megh Singh village of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of solemnising marriage of vicitm’s elder son with an NRI woman. The accused assured that after marriage the woman would take his son abroad on a spouse visa. Later, the victim found that the woman, the accused had suggested for his son, is not an NRI, rather she is a student of Class 12 in Goraya. The accused have been identified as Rajwinder Kaur of Dhaneta, her husband Ranvir Singh, her daughter Manpreet Kaur, Nirmal Singh of Chadik village, Paramjit Singh of Boparai village, Nidhi and Parveen of Goraya. The complainant, Parkash Singh, said he was looking for an NRI match for his elder son Tajinder Singh for which he talked to one of his relatives Nirmal Singh about it, who claimed that she knew an NRI womon whose family demanded ₹15 lakh. Parkash Singh added that after his approval Nirmal Singh brought the woman, along with her parents and other relatives to his home for a visit. After their engagement on June 24, he gave the money to the accused in instalments. He alleged that meanwhile, he went to Dhaneta village to inquire about the woman and her family. He was shocked to know that the woman was not an NRI and had not visited any foreign country, rather she was pursuing her Class 12 in Goraya, he added. Further, he alleged that the accused had lied to him with an intention to dupe him of money. Assistant sub-inspector Rajwinder Pal Singh said that an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Sidhwan Bet police station . A hunt is on for the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}