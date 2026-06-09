Ludhiana: Power bill backlog piles up as PSPCL grapples with staff crunch

Household budgets across PSPCL’s Central Zone may soon come under strain with consumers expected to receive clubbed electricity bills for two to three months, following sustained delays in billing operations caused by manpower shortages and disrupted meter reading schedules.

Officials said that consumers may submit self-meter readings to facilitate bill generation. (HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With the billing cycles significantly backlogged, officials and employees fear that accumulated consumption may be issued as consolidated bills, potentially triggering a sudden financial burden for households already grappling with elevated summer electricity usage.

The disruption comes at a time when electricity demand has surged sharply due to persistent heat conditions, with households increasingly reliant on air conditioners, coolers and other cooling appliances.

PSPCL employees say that if the backlog is not cleared swiftly, consumers may be required to make substantial lump-sum payments once delayed bills are generated.

At the core of the crisis lies a deepening manpower constraint within the utility. While PSPCL has advised consumers to submit self-recorded meter readings to facilitate billing, employees say the arrangement remains difficult to implement on the ground, as both field offices and Suvidha Centres continue to operate under severe staffing shortages.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to employees, clerical staff responsible for public dealing, billing operations, corrections, grievance redressal, and allied administrative work were already functioning with limited capacity. The situation worsened after a significant number of personnel were deputed for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Census duties, leaving routine operations heavily understaffed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to employees, clerical staff responsible for public dealing, billing operations, corrections, grievance redressal, and allied administrative work were already functioning with limited capacity. The situation worsened after a significant number of personnel were deputed for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Census duties, leaving routine operations heavily understaffed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Public dealing is primarily handled by clerical staff. A substantial number of employees are currently engaged in SIR and Census duties. As a result, consumers visiting offices for billing discrepancies, corrections and related services are facing delays,” an employee said.

The shortage has also strained Suvidha Centres, where consumers seek assistance for bill corrections, load adjustments, new connections and other services. Employees said the reduced workforce has intensified pressure on the remaining staff, slowing down grievance redressal and billing-related processes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials acknowledged that the issue is not new. Similar disruptions were reported earlier this year when billing operations were affected due to interruptions in meter reading and staffing constraints, leading to delayed bill issuance for a section of consumers. Employees fear that if the current backlog persists, the situation could worsen further during the paddy season, when operational pressure typically intensifies.

The issue was reviewed in a meeting held on Saturday, where officials assessed the impact of manpower shortages on billing efficiency and consumer services.

Superintending engineer (SE), city west circle, Kulwinder Singh, said the matter has been taken up with the district administration. “We have written to the deputy commissioner requesting the early relief of employees deputed for SIR and Census duties. There is considerable pressure on the existing workforce, and adequate staffing is essential to ensure smooth public dealings and billing operations. The department is making all possible efforts to minimise inconvenience to consumers and expedite clearance of pending work,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials maintained that consumers may submit self-meter readings to facilitate bill generation. However, employees say that without adequate manpower restoration, normal billing cycles and clearance of the accumulated backlog will remain a significant challenge.

According to PSPCL officials, consumers receiving clubbed electricity bills will be required to clear the entire amount within the standard payment period, with no provision for instalments or additional time. “The existing billing rules will apply. Bills exceeding ₹5,000 must be paid through cheque,” an official said.