Ludhiana: Power cuts to play spoilsport on Karva Chauth

Power supply disruption due to maintenance work is set to play spoilsport during Karva Chauth festivities on Sunday. Residents of Janta Nagar and adjoining area of Golden Park will witness power outage from 10am to 2pm. Power cut will be imposed in Khawajaka village, Rawat, Dhaula, Kakka, Bhoda Colony, Khassi Kalan, Bhookhri Kalan, Tajpur and adjoining areas from 10am to 5pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From 11am to 6pm, power will be disrupted in Uttam Colony, Harkrishan Vihar, Priya Colony, Rahon Road, Textile Colony and adjoining areas.