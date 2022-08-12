Ludhiana | PPCB chief asks MC to expedite upgrade of STPs

Inspecting the sewage treatment plant (STP) of the municipal corporation (MC) in Bhattian area, chairperson of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Adarsh Pal Vig found untreated sewage flowing into Sutlej river.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The inspection was conducted during his visit to the city on Wednesday and the MC was directed to expedite the work to upgrade the STPs to reduce pollution in the river.

The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) officials apprised the chairperson that two STPs were installed at Bhattian— one with 111 MLD capacity based on UASB technology and the other with 50 MLD capacity based on SBR technology. The 111 MLD plant is being upgraded under the project to clean the Buddha Nullah. The effluent after being treated is discharged directly into Sutlej river near Kasabad village.

It was found that partially treated effluent from the 111 MLD plant was flowing into the river. The chairperson also visited the confluence point in Kasabad village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PPCB officials said directions were issued to the MC to upgrade the STP at the earliest else action would also be taken against the civic body, if they failed to make improvements in the coming time.

Meanwhile, the MC officials said the existing STPs were already being upgraded and the new plants were also being established under the project to clean the Buddha Nullah. The work was going on at a fast pace, the officials said.