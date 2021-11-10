Ludhiana: Principals of govt schools trained for national survey

A training was conducted on Monday for principals of all the government schools in Ludhiana that will be participating in the Shalla Sidhi survey.

It will be conducted by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, under the guidance of ministry of human resource development and aims to improve educational standards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 27 schools in the district were trained through video conferencing while others were given the Youtube and Facebook links of the training videos.

The online training was supervised by district MIS coordinator Vishal Mittal and conducted by MHRD officials. The school principals were trained on the process to enter and update data regarding infrastructure development in their schools, results and attendance of the students and future planning and goals of the schools.

MIS coordinator Vishal Mittal said that the official dates for conducting the survey are yet to be announced by the ministry.