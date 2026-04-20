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Ludhiana: Private doctors fill-in as specialists’ shortage cripples services

Crucial units such as medicine, dermatology and cardiology are operating without regular full-time specialists.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:36 am IST
By Komal, Ludhiana
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A shortage of specialist doctors at the civil hospital here has disrupted patient care, forcing authorities to depend on empanelled private practitioners and deputation-based arrangements to keep key departments functional.

Currently, the civil hospital in Ludhiana is managing with temporary arrangements. (HT PHOTO)

Crucial units such as medicine, dermatology and cardiology are operating without regular full-time specialists.

“There is no regular cardiologist posted here. Even medicine and dermatology lack full-time specialists. These are core departments and should have at least one dedicated doctor each,” said a senior doctor on condition of anonymity.

Senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sareen said the hospital is managing through temporary arrangements. “There is one sanctioned post in medicine, but the doctor is on deputation and visits only on Saturdays. We have engaged two empanelled private doctors who attend OPD for about three hours each,” he said.

A similar system is in place in dermatology, while cardiology services remain without any regular specialist.

Doctors said the burden is heavier given the high footfall, as many patients visiting civil hospital cannot afford private treatment and depend entirely on government services.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Private doctors fill-in as specialists’ shortage cripples services
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Private doctors fill-in as specialists’ shortage cripples services
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