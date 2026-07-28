Ludhiana: Procedural lapse alleged after duplicate FIR against PSPCL JE

A ‘procedural lapse’ by the Ludhiana Police has resulted in the registration of two FIRs against a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) junior engineer for the same alleged offence, exposing a coordination gap between two city police stations.

Sarabha Nagar registered case in March, PAU police filed FIR in July over same allegations. (HT FILE)

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The case pertains to a complaint submitted to the Ludhiana Police on March 18 against Bikkar Singh, a junior engineer posted in the Agar Nagar Division (special) of the PSPCL.

Based on the complaint filed by the utility’s assistant engineer, the Sarabha Nagar police registered an FIR on March 20. However, four months later, the PAU police registered another FIR on July 26 against the same official on the basis of the same allegations.

The accused was booked under Section 361(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with criminal breach of trust by a public servant. Both FIRs relate to allegations that the engineer failed to submit mandatory stock reconciliation records for the financial year 2023-24.

As part of the annual reconciliation exercise, PSPCL officials are required to account for departmental material, including transformers, low-tension lines and other electrical equipment issued from stores. According to the complaint, despite repeated notices and reminders, the required records were not submitted, leaving material worth ₹12.25 lakh unverified in departmental accounts.

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{{^usCountry}} The duplication of the case came to light after the registration of the second FIR at the PAU police station. The two FIRs reportedly mention the same complainant, accused, allegations and legal provisions. The PAU FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint reference submitted earlier, while the Sarabha Nagar FIR had already been registered on March 20 on the same matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duplication of the case came to light after the registration of the second FIR at the PAU police station. The two FIRs reportedly mention the same complainant, accused, allegations and legal provisions. The PAU FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint reference submitted earlier, while the Sarabha Nagar FIR had already been registered on March 20 on the same matter. {{/usCountry}}

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Legal experts said registering multiple FIRs for the same occurrence could create complications during investigation and prosecution, as criminal law does not allow repeated proceedings for the same offence.

The development has raised questions over coordination between police stations and the verification process followed before registering FIRs.

When contacted, additional commissioner of police (city-3) Dev Singh acknowledged the issue and said the matter would be examined. “A person cannot be booked twice for the same offence. If duplication is established, one of the FIRs will be cancelled,” he said.

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