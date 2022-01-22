Ludhiana | Proceedings initiated to declare MLA Bains a proclaimed offender

Troubles are mounting for MLA and Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief Simrajit Singh Bains, who has been accused of rape by a 44-year-old woman, as the court of judicial magistrate Harsimran Kaur has initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender

The proceedings were initiated after Bains did not respond to bailable and non-bailable warrants issued by the court. The next hearing is scheduled for February 11.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and advocate Harish Rai Dhanda, counsel for the complainant, said after the police failed to arrest Bains and other accused persons in the case despite issuance of non-bailable warrants multiple times, the court has published a notice and initiated proceedings to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders.

“The statements of police personnel concerned were also recorded in the court on Thursday, following which a notice has been published declaring Bains and other accused persons in the case as absconders. Their response is awaited and if they fail to reply till February 11, the court will pronounce them as proclaimed offenders,” said Dhanda, adding that Bains was openly addressing political rallies in the city, and the police have expressed their inability to arrest him claiming that he is evading arrest.

The complainant has lodged a complaint against MLA Simarjit Bains , and has accused his accomplices Karamjit Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Pardeep Kumar alias Gogi Sharma, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur alias Bhabi for helping him. On the orders of the court the Division 6 police, a case was lodged on July 7, 2021.