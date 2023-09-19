Ludhiana: Proclaimed offender wanted in kidnapping case held

The Doraha police have arrested a proclaimed offender, who is one of the accused in the kidnapping of the son of a city-based industrialist in 2013.

Police arrested Sahil Singh Chandel from Dugri in Ludhiana, where he was hiding, on Monday.

The accused had kidnapped Manish Barara, 26, on July 13, 2013 from the national highway near Doraha and a ransom of ₹5 crore was given by his parents for his release.

Chandel was one of the key players in the crime and it was from his car that a major portion of ransom the amount, ₹4.62 crore, was recovered. The police had arrested a total of nine accused, including a woman, in connection with the case.

Chandel was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on October 14, 2022 after he had started skipping the court hearing after securing bail.

