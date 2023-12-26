A self-styled sorcerer duped an Azad Nagar resident of ₹11.80 lakh and his car on the pretext of performing some remedies for the cure of his ailing son, police said on Monday. Ludhiana: Promising cure for ailing son, sorcerer dupes man of ₹ 11.80 lakh, car

The Model Town police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Surinder Pal alias Bittu Baba, a resident of Chet Singh Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Baljit Singh of Azad Nagar, stating that his 8-year-old son was ill and despite availing treatment from different doctors, he could not be cured. He said that he came in contact with the accused through an acquaintance.

He alleged that the accused claimed to cure his son by performing some remedies. The accused, from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023, had taken ₹11.80 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Alto car from him, but his son was not cured. When he asked the accused to return his money, the accused started threatening him.

Later, he filed a complaint to the police. After investigation, the police lodged an FIR against the accused.

ASI Baldev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.