Ludhiana property grab case: SHO transferred to police lines for inaction

Inspector Goldy Virdi, SHO of the Basti Jodhewal police station, has been transferred to police lines for delay in action into the complaint by a victim of a property grab case.

In the order, commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal has replaced Virdi with inspector Mohammad Jamil, who was earlier the SHO of the Tibba police station.

Inspector Pramod Kumar, from police lines, will take over as the SHO of the Tibba station.

On Monday, the victim, Satinderpal Singh, 34, along with his wife and two minor children, had reached the police commissioner’s office, where he threatened to immolate himself due to the alleged police inaction into his complaint.

After Singh poured kerosene over himself, police swung into action and lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 447 (criminal trespass) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, Pradeep Kumar, alias Kaka, and Vikram Sahota, alias Vicky. No arrest has been made yet.

According to Singh, he had kept his rented spare parts shop in Kali Sadak area locked due to the lockdown imposed in Ludhiana.

On March 29, he came to know that Kumar and Sahota had grabbed his shop and stolen articles worth ₹20 lakh after breaking open the locks.

Singh complained to the police commissioner that when he approached the Basti Jodhewal police for relief, instead of taking action, the cops started pressuring him for settlement. When he refused, they hurled abuses at him and harassed him, forcing him to consider ending his life.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Pragya Jain said they were looking into the role of other police personnel deputed at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

“We are conducting raised to arrest the accused named by the complainant. Investigation is underway regarding the status of the shop in question,” said inspector Mohammad Jamil.