Ludhiana | Prospective employer sedates, rapes beautician, 2 booked

The complainant, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, said, “On November 25, a woman with whom I was sharing an auto-rickshaw struck up a conversation with me. I told her in passing that I was looking for a job and she assured me that she could help me. We exchanged phone numbers, but I did not follow up with her.”

“Two days later, I got a call from the woman’s number and a man, who introduced himself as Randhawa, told me that he had a vacancy at his office near the Grain Market. The man claimed to be a transporter. However, I declined the offer.”

On November 30, Randhawa allegedly called the victim again and offered her another position at his office near the Jalandhar Bypass. On his insistence, the victim went to Jalandhar Bypass Chowk on December 1 from where the accused picked her up in his car. He then took her to a house in a colony behind a marriage palace saying that he had set up his office in a house.

“Once there the accused offered me a cold drink laced with sedatives, after which I lost consciousness and he raped me,” the victim said, adding that she sent her location to her family after regaining consciousness. However, the accused managed to flee. The house where the victim was raped belongs to one Manjit Singh, who has been booked for criminal conspiracy.

Sub-inspector Kashmir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR had been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Salem Tabri police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.