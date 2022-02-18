Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Protest against offline exams: PAU authorities refuse to accept students’ demands

The move to take offline exams has triggered massive protest for nearly a week. PAU, Ludhiana, officials said exams would only be taken offline or through a third party.
The PAU, Ludhiana, students said due to pandemic, the classes have been conducted online in the university for the last two years and examinations were also conducted in the same manner. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The talks between the delegation of students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and university administration over the issue of offline exams failed after the university officials on Thursday refused to accede to the students’ demands in a meeting.

The move to take offline exams has triggered massive protest for nearly a week. Officials said exams would only be taken offline or through a third party.

The students said due to pandemic, the classes have been conducted online in the university for the last two years and examinations were also conducted in the same manner.

The students said the move to conduct offline exam will result in wastage of time as many students who are living in other districts or far-flung areas will have to commute all the away to take exams.

“Hostel remained locked for nearly two years and further the facilities like hot water and food are also missing. Barely few days before the exam, whether we should study or shift to the hostel,” said a protesting students.

The students have staged a protest in front of Thapar Hall against the order. Hundreds of students carried out a protest march at the university this evening and expressed their displeasure through songs, poems and slogans.

