Ludhiana: Protesters block road demanding arrest of Congress leader’s killers

Tension prevailed on the Machhiwara–Kohara road on Tuesday as members of the Congress, the victim’s family, and supporters from various organisations staged a road blockade to protest the delay in the arrest of the main accused in the murder of block Congress president Parminder Tiwari. Addressing the gathering, Congress Samrala Constituency in-charge Raja Gill criticised the police for failing to arrest the prime suspect, Vijay Kumar, even two days after the murder. (HT Photo)

The protest, held at Malwa Chowk, drew a large gathering of political leaders, farmer union members and local residents. Demonstrators raised slogans against the Punjab government and the police administration, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The family of the deceased also announced that the last rites would not be performed until the main accused and those involved in the alleged conspiracy are brought to justice.

Addressing the gathering, Congress Samrala Constituency in-charge Raja Gill criticised the police for failing to arrest the prime suspect, Vijay Kumar, even two days after the murder.

Gill warned that if the police fail to act swiftly, the agitation would be intensified.

Former MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha accused the police administration of failing to curb rising crime and questioned the state government’s claims of ensuring public safety. Senior party leaders and local representatives, along with members of the victim’s family, remained present at the protest, reiterating their demand for immediate arrests and a fair investigation.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO at police station Koom Kalan, said that another suspect who was accompanying key accused Vijay has been identified as Lucky of village Iraq. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. Four family members of Vijay Kumar have been arrested for harbouring accused.