Ludhiana: Protesting against fee hike, parents block the Khanna-Nawanshahr highway

Protesting against a fee hike at the Sacred Heart Convent School, Samrala, parents of students on Saturday blocked the Khanna-Nawanshahr highway right outside the campus.

The parents alleged that the school management was flouting the norms set by the district administration’s fee regulatory committee, under which schools were mandated to only charge tuition fee given that only online classes took place during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Surinder Singh, one of the parents, stated that the school management started demanding additional charges and sent notices for requesting payment of dditional charges and despite having had a round of meetings with the parents, wherein they agreed to not charging any extra money other than the tuition fee,

“The school management has threatened the parents that they would not release the results of the students if they did not pay the fee and other charges,” he added.

Satnam Singh, another protester, said that the school has been harassing parents, despite the issue of the hike being pending with the fee regulatory committee.

The protest led to a heavy traffic jam, with hundreds of vehicles getting stuck on the highway outside the school. The police later pacified the protesters by assuring them of appropriate action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harvinder Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Samrala, said that they have asked the parents to file a complaint against the school following which tjhey will initiate a proper investigation into the matter.