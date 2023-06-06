Ludhiana: PSPCL contractual workers stage protest against salary deductions

Around 400 contractual workers of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) held a bike rally on Monday to protest against the irregularities in salary deductions by their employer, the private firm M/S Sanda and Company. Organised under the banner of Power Com Outsourcing Technical Office Worker Association, the rally started from Samrala Chowk and culminated at the deputy commissioner’s office.

PSPCL contractual employees protesting in front of DC office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Taking the protests into the fourth day, the workers submitted a memorandum expressing concern over the deduction of their salaries since 2019 to the deputy commissioner. The memorandum added that this deduction resulted in renumerations below the deputy commissioner rates.

Association general secretary Kuldeep Singh said that they need a written assurance from the company responsible for the deductions. Singh added, “On the first day of the strike, they were given a verbal assurance that they will get the pending dues. We have initiated an indefinite strike until the dues are cleared.”

He further said that they will hold protests outside the residences of sitting MLAs if their demands are not met.

Protesters alleged that although the company is taking fuel charges from PSPCL, it is not compensating the workers adequately.

PSPCL officials said that the firm had acknowledged its fault during a meeting with company officials and had promised to rectify the situation and reimburse the deducted amounts to the workers.

Contractual workers taking bribes: PSPCL

PSPCL officials said that they have evidence of contractual workers accepting bribes.

Inderpal Singh, chief engineer of the central zone PSPCL, said that notices have been issued to the firm regarding the three employees involved in corruption.

He added that if appropriate action is not taken the department will file a complaint with the state government.

Parminder Singh and Narinder Singh were captured on video accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 from a consumer for changing cables at their industrial unit. The officials added that Harjinder Singh admitted to accepting bribes in writing.

Gurpreet Singh, operational manager at the firm, said, “While we have terminated Harjinder Singh, appropriate action will be taken against the other two after inquiry”.

