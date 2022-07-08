Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | PSPCL official in caught accepting bribe

The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, who is posted in Lakhowal. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, EOW), vigilance bureau, Surinder Lamba said a Lakhowal resident had lodged a complaint through the anti-corruption helpline of the state government.
A case under Section 7 of the Prevention Of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.
Published on Jul 08, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Ludhiana vigilance bureau arrested a revenue accountant of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for allegedly accepting 10,000 bribe in lieu of transferring the ownership of a tubewell connection.

The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, who is posted in Lakhowal. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, EOW), vigilance bureau, Surinder Lamba said a Lakhowal resident had lodged a complaint through the anti-corruption helpline of the state government.

The complainant stated that he wanted to transfer the connection of a tubewell in his name, which was earlier in the name of his father. The revenue accountant allegedly demanded 50,000 bribe for it. After negotiation, the deal was settled at 30,000.

The complainant added that he offered to pay the bribe in installments and then approached the vigilance bureau.

The SSP said that following the complaint, they laid a trap. On Thursday, the accused was caught red-handed accepting 10,000 cash as the first installment of the bribe.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention Of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

