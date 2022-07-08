Ludhiana | PSPCL official in caught accepting bribe

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Ludhiana vigilance bureau arrested a revenue accountant of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for allegedly accepting ₹10,000 bribe in lieu of transferring the ownership of a tubewell connection.

The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, who is posted in Lakhowal. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, EOW), vigilance bureau, Surinder Lamba said a Lakhowal resident had lodged a complaint through the anti-corruption helpline of the state government.

The complainant stated that he wanted to transfer the connection of a tubewell in his name, which was earlier in the name of his father. The revenue accountant allegedly demanded ₹50,000 bribe for it. After negotiation, the deal was settled at ₹30,000.

The complainant added that he offered to pay the bribe in installments and then approached the vigilance bureau.

The SSP said that following the complaint, they laid a trap. On Thursday, the accused was caught red-handed accepting ₹10,000 cash as the first installment of the bribe.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention Of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.