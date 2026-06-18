Ludhiana: PSPCL outsourced staff threaten strike in Patiala from June 23

Consumer services across Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), central zone, continued to remain affected on Thursday as outsourced employees intensified their agitation and announced an indefinite dharna at the corporation’s Patiala headquarters from June 23. Consumers visiting PSPCL offices on Thursday expressed frustration over the impact of the strike. (HT File)

The warning comes amid an ongoing strike by spot billing staff and meter readers, who allege that the state government has failed to fulfil its commitment of issuing a notification by June 15 regarding their future employment framework.

The strike has already disrupted several consumer-facing services in Ludhiana. Suvidha Kendras across divisions have remained largely non-functional, while consumers have reported delays in bill-related grievance redressal, meter reading, faulty meter replacement and processing of electricity-related applications.

Addressing the media on Thursday, powercom outsource spot billing meter reader union Punjab state president Lakhwinder Singh Vaid alleged government of reneging on assurances given to outsourced employees during earlier negotiations.

According to the union, employees were assured that a notification would be issued by June 15 to bring outsourced workers under a formal government policy. However, no notification has been issued so far and no written communication has been provided regarding a revised timeline, union leaders alleged.

“The government had promised that a notification concerning outsourced employees would be issued by June 15. Even by June 18, nothing has been released and employees have not been given any written assurance regarding the next course of action. This reflects the government’s anti-employee approach and double standards,” Vaid said.

He warned that the agitation would be escalated if the notification was not issued immediately.

“If the government continues to delay the matter, employees from across Punjab will gather at PSPCL headquarters in Patiala on June 23 and launch an indefinite dharna. Workers are prepared to intensify the struggle until their demands are addressed,” he said.

Union leaders said outsourced employees have been demanding job security and a transparent policy framework for years. The latest announcement comes at a time when the utility is already grappling with disruptions caused by the ongoing strike in several operational wings linked to billing and consumer services.

Consumers visiting PSPCL offices on Thursday expressed frustration over the impact of the strike. Several complained that routine billing issues remained unresolved and that meter readers had not visited their localities in recent days.

The development is expected to further increase pressure on the power utility, particularly during the peak summer season when consumer demand and complaint volumes remain high.

Union leaders said employees from Ludhiana and other districts would participate in the proposed Patiala protest if the government failed to act before June 23. They added that responsibility for any escalation in the dispute would rest with the government and the concerned department.

With no breakthrough reported in talks so far, the standoff appears headed towards another round of confrontation, raising concerns over prolonged disruption of consumer services in Ludhiana and other parts of Punjab.